Update: 1:41PM PERMANENT Secretary for Forests Samuela Lagataki has been suspended from his duties by the Public Service Commission.

A Government statement confirmed this saying PSC has passed a resolution to suspend Mr Lagataki effective immediately pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Permanent Secretary for Civil Service, Bernadette Welch will take up the position as acting Permanent Secretary for Forests.