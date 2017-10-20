Workshop to validate draft National Employment Policy

Update: 1:26PM A WORKSHOP was conducted earlier this week to allow the participants to allow the participants to provide interactive discussions on the draft National Employment Policy (NEP).
The validation
workshop on the draft NEP for members of the National Employment Centre Board,
NEP Technical Committee, selected Government Departments, ILO Officials and
Senior Employment Ministry officials was held at Tanoa plaza by the Ministry of
Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations in collaboration with the
International Labour Organisation (ILO).
A Government statement also revealed
the workshop was also to validate
the draft NEP which will bring together views from employers, workers, training
institutions and other stakeholders in order to discuss issues, gaps,
opportunities on the Policy before its endorsement and implementation.
The Director
of the ILO for South Pacific Island Countries, Li Donglin, while speaking
at the workshop said that tripartite parties play a vital role in this process
and that ILO has a high expectation from Fiji to develop a very good Policy.