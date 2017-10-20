Fiji Time: 5:32 PM on Friday 20 October

Workshop to validate draft National Employment Policy

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, October 20, 2017

Update: 1:26PM A WORKSHOP was conducted earlier this week to allow the participants to allow the participants to provide interactive discussions on the draft National Employment Policy (NEP).

The validation workshop on the draft NEP for members of the National Employment Centre Board, NEP Technical Committee, selected Government Departments, ILO Officials and Senior Employment Ministry officials was held at Tanoa plaza by the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO). 

 A Government statement also revealed the workshop was also to validate the draft NEP which will bring together views from employers, workers, training institutions and other stakeholders in order to discuss issues, gaps, opportunities on the Policy before its endorsement and implementation.

The Director of the ILO for South Pacific Island Countries, Li Donglin, while speaking at the workshop said that tripartite parties play a vital role in this process and that ILO has a high expectation from Fiji to develop a very good Policy.








