Weather update: Expect more rain

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, October 20, 2017

Update: 1:08PM EXPECT more rain for the next few days in most parts of the country.

The weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 10:45am this morning reveals a trough of low pressure to the far northeast of Fiji is expected to gradually drift southwest and start affecting the group from later Saturday.

As for the forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group there will be occasional showers over the Southern and Eastern parts and interior of Viti Levu, cloudy with some showers over the Southern and Eastern parts and interior of the other larger islands.

Elsewhere, it will fine apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers and possible thunderstorms.  

Showers increasing from the North and spreading over the rest of the group from later tomorrow with moderate to fresh southeast winds, gusty at times. 

Expect to moderate to rough seas as well

As for the outlook for Sunday, there will be occasional showers over most places.








Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

