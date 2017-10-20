Fiji Time: 5:33 PM on Friday 20 October

No comment from ex-scholars association on sex video

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, October 20, 2017

Update: 12:51PM THE Swami Vivekananda College Ex-Scholars Association will not be making any comments with regards to a sex video of two students that has gone viral on social media.

It is alleged the students engaging in sexual intercourse in the video are students of the Western school. 

Association chairman, Vineel Nand said in a statement they will make no comments or statements on the content or context of the event as Police are now carrying out an investigation.

"We fully support and uphold the mission and visions of the school, encourage our students to persist in their studies and effort in accomplishing greater things to continue to raise the image and achievements of the school," Mr Vineel said.

"Until such time, no further comments will be made as any process initiated, needs to uphold principles of natural justice, transparency, and fair play," he said.








