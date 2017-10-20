No comment from ex-scholars association on sex video

Update: 12:51PM THE Swami Vivekananda College Ex-Scholars Association will not be making any comments with regards to a sex video of two students that has gone viral on social media.
It is alleged the students engaging
in sexual intercourse in the video are students of the Western school.
Association chairman, Vineel Nand
said in a statement they will make no comments or statements on the content or
context of the event as Police are now carrying out an investigation.
"We
fully support and uphold the mission and visions of the school, encourage our
students to persist in their studies and effort in accomplishing greater things
to continue to raise the image and achievements of the school," Mr Vineel said.
"Until such time, no further comments
will be made as any process initiated, needs to uphold principles of natural
justice, transparency, and fair play," he said.