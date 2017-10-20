Fiji Time: 5:33 PM on Friday 20 October

Vanuatu nationals graduate from APTC

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, October 20, 2017

Update: 12:38PM NINETY-EIGHT Vanuatu citizens have now joined more than 11,000 Pacific women and men from 14 Pacific Island countries who have graduated from Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) since it began in 2007.

The new graduates successfully completed their internationally-recognised Australian qualifications at a graduation ceremony held at Port Vila on Wednesday.

While officiating at the event Prime Minister of Vanuatu, Charlot Salwai Tabimasmas commended the graduates for their hard work in advancing their careers through upskilling at APTC.

Mr Tabimasmas also congratulated APTC for achieving the 10-year milestone and, more importantly, for training Pacific men and women including 1653 Vanuatu citizens.








