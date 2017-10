/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The new blood donor bus before it was handed over to the staff of Labasa Hospital this morning. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 12:09PM MEMBERS of the public and personnel from the Ministry of Health witnessed the official handing over of a brand new blood donor bus to the Labasa Hospital today.

The bus is part of three buses given to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services by the Government of Japan this year.

Assistant Minister for Health Alex O'Connor officiated at the handover this morning.