/ Front page / News

Update: 12:05PM ROTORUA, NZ: A WOMAN in her 40s died instantly at the scene after a crash on State Highway 5 and State Highway 30.

Police confirmed the woman was the driver of one of the vehicles.

The crash occurred near Whakarewarewa at around 6pm yesterday.

Police said a man, the driver of the other vehicle, suffered moderate injuries.

The diversions are in place and will be for some time while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.