Gang property in Canterbury subject to asset restraint

Update: 12:03PM CHRISTCHURCH, NZ: POLICE have taken civil proceedings against the Head Hunters gang in Christchurch.

Under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009, restraining orders were granted by the High Court in Christchurch in relation to motorcycles and residential properties, including a gang pad on Vickerys Road.

This follows a Police operation last year in which the Canterbury Police Organised Crime Unit prosecuted key members of the Head Hunters gang with organised-crime and drug dealing offences.

Those matters are currently before the court.

"We have a zero tolerance approach to gangs and criminals operating across Canterbury," says District Commander Superintendent John Price.

"Gangs drive organised-crime across New Zealand and reducing the harm they cause to families and communities is a priority for Police, as demonstrated by today's proceedings."

This comes after the execution of search warrants and an extensive investigation into a senior member of the Head Hunters gang in Auckland recently.

"The intention of the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 is to disrupt, deter, and derail crime, especially in the areas of organised-crime and methamphetamine offending," National Manager Financial Crime Group Detective Superintendent Iain Chapman said in the Police report issued this morning.

"Our work in this area denies criminals the opportunity to either enjoy the benefits of offending or to reinvest those proceeds in further criminal activity."

Police said any assets ultimately forfeited are managed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Money from that fund is then bid for by government agencies.

Police have also said that given this investigation was ongoing, no further information was available at this time.