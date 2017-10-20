Fiji Time: 5:32 PM on Friday 20 October

Rainima is first in China

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, October 20, 2017

Update: 11:44AM MISS WORLD Fiji 2017, Nanise Rainima was the first contestant to arrive into Guangzhou, China for the international beauty pageant which will begin tomorrow.

"I'm excited to meet the rest of the contestants as they come in. It's been a really great start to the Miss World journey," Miss Rainima said.

Meanwhile Miss World Fiji director Andhy Blake said this is the second year in a row that Fiji contestants are the first to arrive at the venue of the Miss World pageant.

He said 100 more contestants from all over the world will be arriving today in China.

"Nanise has already met Miss Romania, Miss Netherlands and Miss Malta who arrived last night," Mr Blake said.

The program proper starts tomorrow, October 21 for the talent and dances of the world auditions at Guangzhou in China.








