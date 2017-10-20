Fiji Time: 5:33 PM on Friday 20 October

1 in 4 suffer mental illness

Avneel Chand
Friday, October 20, 2017

EVERY year one in four people are estimated to suffer from some sort of mental illness, according to Ministry of Health and Medical Services permanent secretary Philip Davies.

Mr Davies said the figure was surprising but "probably everyone would know someone suffering from either anxiety or depression".

"With good estimates every year, one in four people suffer some sort of mental ill-health," he said.

"Now that might seem a surprising figure. I suspect that if we checked every one of you here today, you might know someone who suffered from anxiety or depression."

Mr Davies made these comments at the World Mental Health Day celebration in Navua on Wednesday.

"That is a form of mental illness. A lot of people don't think that anxiety and depression are mental health issues and that something we are meant to change because in fact they are amongst the most common mental difficulties that people encounter," he said.

"They often go unrecognised or unsupported. How often that we see someone who is a bit depressed and say 'oh relax' or someone is nervous we say 'oh tough it out'? We need to recognise, we need to support people who are having those kind of challenges."

Mr Davies also highlighted the stigma associated to persons dealing with mental health issues.

He said there was still a level of reluctance/discomfort, which was sad.

"Sadly mental health is still something that is associated with stigma, discrimination and misunderstanding," he said.

"We are quite sympathetic when we hear that someone is physically unwell. But if we hear that someone is mentally unwell we feel uncomfortable, we shouldn't.

"We need to accept that being mentally unwell is no different than being physically unwell and in fact, mental illness is far more common than most of us would imagine."

Mr Davies also stressed the importance of interaction with friends and family. He said a simple gesture such as asking how they are doing could have an impact on someone's mental health.








