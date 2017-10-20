Fiji Time: 5:33 PM on Friday 20 October

Boat training for seafarers

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, October 20, 2017

TRAINING on the boat master licence (BML), restricted Class 6 licence and safety procedures while on water is being facilitated by the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji and the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Totoya, Lau.

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said people from rural provinces such as Lau used the sea as a mean of transportation and income generation daily, hence it was important they were aware of the laws and regulations on maritime safety and procedures.

"We have been continuously identifying areas that are in need of such training and with continuous collaboration from other stakeholders such as MSAF, we continue to deliver training to such remote areas," he said.

Tauyavu Marawa, a participant at the training, said it was an important training for them and he thanked MSAF and the ministry for taking the training to Lau.

"This training will prepare us to have the required skills and will assist us in mitigating potential risks while at sea," he said.

The training aimed to empower young people and sensitise them through information on risk at sea and its management.

Fifty participants are participating in the two-week training, which ends on October 26.








