+ Enlarge this image Breast cancer survivor Kyoko Bandy. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

DEATH stared her in the face after doctors at Labasa Hospital diagnosed her with breast cancer last year.

American Kyoko Bandy, who is also a Fiji citizen, had a mastectomy surgery last year on her left breast but her choice to eat right, live a healthy lifestyle and be positive empowered her to overcome obstacles.

"I woke up one morning and my nipple on the left breast had sunk and I was horrified, so I went to the emergency department at the hospital," she said.

"So they carried out a biopsy test and a few weeks later called me in and informed that test results were positive and I had cancer.

"I was facing death and I realised that it's not an easy thing to experience in life. I had stage three cancer but I learnt to accept it.

"I will be 73 years old in December and I looked at my past life and I have been doing spiritual growth and getting stronger within myself so I accepted death."

Knowing that she had lived a fruitful life was a reassurance of living a good life, one enjoyed with family and friends.

Mrs Bandy then accepted that death was everyone's final destination from Earth.

"Looking back at what I have gone through in life, I now consider myself fortunate to have had the cancer scare because I woke up fearing death and death was right there," she said.

"But after looking back at my life and what I have done, I feel good.

"Thank God I have been my own nutritionist for many years, being strict on what we eat at home because my husband is diabetic."

So every morning, Mrs Bandy, has her herbal treatment and drink of garlic, ginger, turmeric, honey and half teaspoon of baking soda in a cup of water.

She does not eat white bread, white flour or any junk food.

"These are deadly cancer food so we need to educate ourselves about the type of food to eat and this is very important," Mrs Bandy said.

"I also don't take medication from hospitals but herbal medicine like coboi tea, melon seeds, almonds, berry juice and I have just been very strict on my diet for many years which I feel helped me recover so quickly."

Anyone who meets Mrs Bandy would never guess she had cancer because she attends to daily duties in Labasa Town like any other normal person.

"I still drive and do my business at Also Island in Udu Point and life is normal but I have been told by doctors to have a review every three months," she said.