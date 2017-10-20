Fiji celebrates Diwali

/ Front page / News

THOUSANDS of Hindus around the country celebrated Diwali yesterday.

The Festival of Lights derived from the Hindu religion where Lord Rama returned to his kingdom after vanquishing an army of demons and people began spontaneous celebrations in his honour, lighting lamps and candles in their houses to celebrate victory of good over evil.

The tradition, which continues to this day, also marks the arrival of the New Year in the Hindu calendar.

In his Diwali message, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said Diwali was also a time to reflect and celebrate the joy and goodness of life.