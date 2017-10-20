Fiji Time: 5:33 PM on Friday 20 October

Relief for disabled

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, October 20, 2017

The new Rewa Disabled People's Association office is expected to provide much-needed relief to people living with disabilities in nearby areas.

The office, which was officially opened on Wednesday in Burebasaga Village, Rewa, has brought smiles to many people in the area.

Lusiana Buli, 56, who has been disabled since she was born said the new office would provide them with assistance and information.

"I live in Vutia Village and I have been disabled since I was born. I have been running a tailoring business from my village," she said.

"I am happy because the office is close to my village and those suffering from disability will be able to negotiate things with the members here."

According to Ms Buli, before members had to travel as far to Suva to get all the logistics, support and information they needed.

"We travel by boat from our villages to the mainland and then catch the bus or carrier to travel to either Nausori or Suva. This new office will not only help us in saving our time, but our money as well. We are happy the Government has been investing to look after the welfare of people living with disabilities."

She said more than 100 members from the nearby villages would benefit from the new office.








