NGO targets hypocrites

Nasik Swami
Friday, October 20, 2017

NON-GOVERNMENTAL organisation Pacific Island Represent (P.I. Rep) will put the spotlight on climate hypocrites at the UN climate meeting in Germany next month.

This is after the organisation successfully raised $17,000 to send two of its members to the key global event.

Greenpeace Australia Pacific launched the P.I. Rep crowdfunder last Friday and within 24-hours had raised the $17,200 required to send Samu Kuridrani and Alisi Nacewa to the meeting.

"We would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made a contribution to get us to Bonn. We couldn't do it without your support," P.I. Rep spokesperson Ms Nacewa said.

She said COP23 offered a unique opportunity for Pacific voices to be heard as it would be the first such event hosted by a Pacific Island State — Fiji — and would be critical to the future of the Pacific.

"World leaders will gather in Bonn to decide how to implement the Paris agreement, which aims to cap global warming at 1.5C.

"We will use this rare opportunity to tell world leaders to honour their Paris commitments.

"You can't claim to be a friend of the Pacific while exploring for, extracting, and exporting coal, oil and gas.

"As well as putting a spotlight on countries that only pay lip-service to combating climate change, the P.I Reps will travel to Oslo, Norway, where they will bear witness at the historic People vs Arctic Oil court challenge.

"The Norwegian Government is being forced to defend its ongoing search for Arctic oil in light of its Paris commitments and its own constitution which guarantees citizens the right to live in a healthy environment," said Ms Nacewa.

Throughout their journey, the reps will keep in touch with supporters through regular social media posts that will explain the problems associated with climate change and fearlessly name and shame those responsible.








