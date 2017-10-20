Women help SPCA

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Japanese Women's Club with their gifts to the SPCA office in Suva. Picture: RAMA

THE Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has benefited from two gifts which will be dedicated to the wellbeing and maintenance of the facility in Walu Bay.

Irava Raki, an executive member of SPCA, communicated with the Japanese Women's Club to get them on board to support SPCA's cause.

Japanese Women's Club president Yumino Yamaguchi said they had a stall at the last ROC Market to raise money to be able to give essential items to SPCA.

"We chose to support SPCA because the people bringing the puppies and kittens cannot afford to give them food, they (SPCA) are running without any support that is why we decided to support them," she said.

They collected $1240 and gave items including pet food from the amount they collected.

Meanwhile, the Australian Navy in conjunction with Fiji Navy are carrying out rehabilitation works at the facility.

The project supervisor, Dr Dilawar Grewal, said SPCA was also looking at the long run when taking this project on board.

Once completed, SPCA will be able to have a charged boarding facility which will generate income for the organisation which currently relies predominantly on gifts.

"The idea is that we want to increase the functionality and the capacity of SPCA so that we can better serve the community and also improve the adoption," said Dr Grewal.

"We worked with the Australian High Commission to get some of the sailors here to do the first phase to have a nice entrance, triage area and an area to put the dogs in a holding area so they don't get stressed when they go to the hospital."