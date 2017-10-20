Man refutes rape claim

/ Front page / News

A MAN charged with the rape of his 12-year-old niece told the High Court in Suva on Wednesday that he was informed of the alleged incident a month later.

The accused, who is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault, is standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera.

The alleged offence took place last year in the Central Division.

In his evidence, the man said he was not aware that his actions were against the law.

He told the court that on the day of the alleged incident, he was on his way out of the bathroom when suddenly he saw that his niece was about to slip on the corridor along the bathroom and fall.

The accused said he tried to save his niece from getting injured by holding her up.

He said he used his hand to hold her niece's chest and stomach up to a steady position.

The accused denied the allegations and said they were untrue.