143 years for FCS

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Military Forces Commander Rear-Admiral Viliame Naupoto (2nd from left) and Commissioner of Corrections Commander Francis Kean (left) during the Fiji Corrections Day celebration at Naboro Corrections Complex. Picture: RAMA

THE word sacrifice does not define or belong exclusively to officers who are serving in the disciplined forces, says Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto.

While addressing Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) officers during the commemoration of its 143rd year of existence on Wednesday, Rear Admiral Naupoto reminded the officers to work on strengthening their performance.

"Sacrifice is the word that we have been attributing to ourselves as members of the disciplined services in the conduct of our duties," he said.

"That word does not belong to or define us exclusively.

"We do what we do because that is the job we wanted and signed up for. The word sacrifice defines more the life of our families. They go without us and do what they do without us to allow us to do the job that we chose and signed up for and the best way to repay that sacrifice is for us to do our job with the best of our abilities."

Rear Admiral Naupoto was also accorded quarter guard parade during his official welcome.

He also unveiled the FCS roll of honour which comprised the names of all the FCS commissioners.

FCS Commissioner Commander Francis Kean said the celebration was a lead-up to the 10th anniversary celebration of the Yellow Ribbon Walk.

Six officers who had served in the FCS for more than 18 years were also awarded the long service and good conduct medal.

Fiji's first prison was established in Levuka in 1874, the same year Fiji was ceded to Great Britain.