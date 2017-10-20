Fiji Time: 5:34 PM on Friday 20 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Dr Luveni chairs meet

Nasik Swami
Friday, October 20, 2017

THE Fijian Parliament has taken the centre stage at the 137 Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) General Assembly being held in St Petersburg, Russia.

The plenary session at the IPU, the forum where all national parliaments discuss key issues, was chaired by the Speaker of the Fijian Parliament, Dr Jiko Luveni.

Dr Luveni addressed the plenary on behalf of the Fijian Parliament during the debate on "Promoting cultural pluralism and peace through inter-faith and inter-ethnic dialogue'.

She said the Fijian Parliament recognised that cultural pluralism and peace were important conduits for the achievement of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

She said the Fijian Parliament was adamant to continue to encourage legal, regulatory and policy frameworks that were inclusive and ensured that all citizens regardless of ethnicity, culture and religion were fully covered under the Bill of Rights of the Constitution.

Dr Luveni reiterated that since Fiji stood on the constitutional foundation of an inclusive society, the Fijian Parliament would continue to complement the work of the existing institutions of democracy, in efforts to encourage dialogue, respect, and build capacities for co-operation towards harmony and peaceful co-existence.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex video goes viral
  2. Police to get payout
  3. Sweets for the homeless
  4. 'I accepted death'
  5. Rainima is first in China
  6. Probe delay
  7. Hopes and dreams of family go up in smoke
  8. No comment from ex-scholars association on sex video
  9. Machine not working
  10. Family makes homemade diya

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  6. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  7. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)
  10. Young lass laments mom's demise from cancer Monday (16 Oct)