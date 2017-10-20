Police track drug farmers

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force will work tirelessly to track down marijuana cultivators as the festive season approaches.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said marijuana farming was widespread and more marijuana plants were uprooted in Navosa and Lau.

"It is widespread now with plants uprooted in the Lau Group, in the Tailevu North areas so it's not confined to only certain areas," he said.

"It's an issue that we're working tirelessly on and especially now we know they'll be looking at planting and harvesting for the festive season so we've been working tirelessly on that and we will continue to work on that."

