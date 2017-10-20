Fiji Time: 5:33 PM on Friday 20 October

Begg shares experience

Litia Cava
Friday, October 20, 2017

PREPARATIONS for the Miss Fiji Pageant are going well for the 11 contestants vying for the Miss Fiji crown, says pageant co-ordinator Zaira Begg.

The former Miss Fiji said she was trying to use her experience to mentor the contestants before the event tomorrow.

"I'm trying to teach them whatever I have experienced during my pageant life, to share with them some knowledge and to train them with their walks, vocals as well as how they introduce themselves, just certain things that can help them when they are out there in the public arena," Ms Begg said.

"So far, I feel that the queens have been doing so well, they have been co-operative and I am very happy to be given this opportunity to be able to share my experience to empower them so that when they leave this pageant, they will be able to empower other young girls to come and join such platforms."

Miss Fiji 2017 queen will represent the country at the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant in Nadi later this year.








