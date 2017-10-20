RFMF calls up civilians for duty

/ Front page / News

THE Republic of Fiji Military Forces' chief of staff, Colonel Jone Kalouniwai, says the force is looking to employ more qualified civilians who can assist in the modernising and rebuilding of the institution.

Col. Kalouniwai said certain areas were identified within the workforce which needed the assistance of civilian staff members.

Following this, RFMF now employs more than 10 staff members in different sections.

"We've already started with it. They have started with the accounts section and they are currently working there and they are now part of the RFMF, but as civilian staff," Col. Kalouniwai said..

"But we are looking at other areas of putting the interest where we can see civilian qualification can come in and assist the RFMF in terms of modernising and rebuilding the RFMF for the future."

Col. Kalouniwai said they looked at employing civilians in areas such as human resource management and the project management section.

The RFMF was allocated $96.6 million in the 2017-2018 National Budget.