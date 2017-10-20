Fiji Time: 5:33 PM on Friday 20 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

RFMF calls up civilians for duty

Litia Cava
Friday, October 20, 2017

THE Republic of Fiji Military Forces' chief of staff, Colonel Jone Kalouniwai, says the force is looking to employ more qualified civilians who can assist in the modernising and rebuilding of the institution.

Col. Kalouniwai said certain areas were identified within the workforce which needed the assistance of civilian staff members.

Following this, RFMF now employs more than 10 staff members in different sections.

"We've already started with it. They have started with the accounts section and they are currently working there and they are now part of the RFMF, but as civilian staff," Col. Kalouniwai said..

"But we are looking at other areas of putting the interest where we can see civilian qualification can come in and assist the RFMF in terms of modernising and rebuilding the RFMF for the future."

Col. Kalouniwai said they looked at employing civilians in areas such as human resource management and the project management section.

The RFMF was allocated $96.6 million in the 2017-2018 National Budget.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex video goes viral
  2. Police to get payout
  3. 'I accepted death'
  4. Sweets for the homeless
  5. Rainima is first in China
  6. Probe delay
  7. Hopes and dreams of family go up in smoke
  8. No comment from ex-scholars association on sex video
  9. Machine not working
  10. Family makes homemade diya

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  6. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  7. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)
  10. Young lass laments mom's demise from cancer Monday (16 Oct)