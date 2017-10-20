Fiji Time: 5:33 PM on Friday 20 October

Officers off to Australia for training

Litia Cava
Friday, October 20, 2017

EIGHT officers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces will leave for Australia soon to undergo Bushmasters training.

This was revealed by RFMF chief of staff Colonel Jone Kalouniwai, who said this training would be facilitated by the Australian Defence Force.

"The training part in terms of the coming in of the Australian Defence Force is for the Bushmasters. I think we will be sending eight people to Australia in the next month or two basically to learn how to drive the Bushmasters," he said.

Col. Kalouniwai said the training was for drivers and mechanics.

"It is the same training that the boys had actually done before we purchased the Bushmasters and deployed them to Golan."

Earlier this year, in Parliament, Minister for Defence Ratu Inoke Kubuabola revealed Government had purchased 10 Bushmasters from Australia.

Ratu Inoke said seven of the Bushmasters were to be deployed to Golan Heights for peacekeeping duties while three were to be kept in Fiji and would be used for training.








