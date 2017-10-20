Fiji Time: 5:32 PM on Friday 20 October

FLP urges support for march

Aqela Susu
Friday, October 20, 2017

THE Fiji Labour Party has urged all workers and their families to come out in numbers to support the march for workers' rights which will be held in Suva tomorrow.

Organised by the Fiji Trades Union Congress, the march is to protest against Government's decision to fix term individual contracts for civil servants and other workers in other government entities.

FTUC general secretary Felix Anthony had said the march was to also protest against the national minimum wage increase to $2.68 which the union was demanding to be increased to $4.

FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry said it was now time for Fijian workers to stand up to assert their rights.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








