Police notice shift in behaviour of youths on crime

+ Enlarge this image Participants of the Bluelight Internatonal Conference at the Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour. Picture: SUPPLIED.

POLICE have noticed a shift in the behaviour of youths on crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Isikeli Sauliga said this at the Blue Light International conference at The Pearl Resort. "More recently we have recorded cases of serious crime such as rape and sexual assault," he said.

"Not only that, some have gone to the extent of taking their own lives as a result of pressure.

"So it is not the Fiji we all know anymore. The child hero living inside of them has exposed their desire without restraints.

