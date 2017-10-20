Fiji Time: 5:33 PM on Friday 20 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Artistes ready to perform

Litia Cava
Friday, October 20, 2017

MORE than 140 artistes will perform tonight to celebrate the unique diversity and beauty of the performing arts in Fiji and the Pacific during the Dreamshow Oceania concert.

The artistes will pay tribute to the late Seiuli Ailani Alo Va'ai, known as Allan Alo, during the concert which is organised by the Oceania Centre for Arts, Culture and Pacific Studies at the University of the South Pacific (USP).

The Dreamshow Oceania show is an annual school concert event which was established in Samoa by Allan.

He used the event to guide schoolchildren in the production of storytelling through traditional and contemporary dance.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex video goes viral
  2. Police to get payout
  3. 'I accepted death'
  4. Sweets for the homeless
  5. Rainima is first in China
  6. Probe delay
  7. Hopes and dreams of family go up in smoke
  8. No comment from ex-scholars association on sex video
  9. Machine not working
  10. Family makes homemade diya

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  6. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  7. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)
  10. Young lass laments mom's demise from cancer Monday (16 Oct)