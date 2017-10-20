Artistes ready to perform

/ Front page / News

MORE than 140 artistes will perform tonight to celebrate the unique diversity and beauty of the performing arts in Fiji and the Pacific during the Dreamshow Oceania concert.

The artistes will pay tribute to the late Seiuli Ailani Alo Va'ai, known as Allan Alo, during the concert which is organised by the Oceania Centre for Arts, Culture and Pacific Studies at the University of the South Pacific (USP).

The Dreamshow Oceania show is an annual school concert event which was established in Samoa by Allan.

He used the event to guide schoolchildren in the production of storytelling through traditional and contemporary dance.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.