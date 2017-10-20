Fiji Time: 5:32 PM on Friday 20 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Vuaki villagers rehabilitate eroding coastline

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, October 20, 2017

A COASTAL rehabilitation program in Vuaki, Nacula in Yasawa is being adopted by villagers to address coastal erosion.

Vuaki villagers have partnered with WWF Pacific to implement the organisation's Pacific American Climate Fund Project of Strengthening Governance and Building Resiliency of Communities.

Vuaki villager Vilikesa Nacaucauceva said the harsh reality that the village had been faced with was the sea level rise had become more frequent.

"Two years ago, the beach was 1 to 1.5 metres further out. Now the sea water has covered that much and is slowly moving in," he said.

The village is one of seven villages in the Nacula district facing similar climate change induced problems.

According to WWF Pacific, the initiative, which is funded by USAID, involves the planting of native trees along 300 metres of the community's coastline.

About 80 tree species of vesi (Instia bijuga), sikeci (aleurites moluccanus), dilo (calophyllum vitiensis) and moli (citrus) were planted along the coastline of Vuaki.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex video goes viral
  2. Police to get payout
  3. 'I accepted death'
  4. Sweets for the homeless
  5. Rainima is first in China
  6. Probe delay
  7. Hopes and dreams of family go up in smoke
  8. No comment from ex-scholars association on sex video
  9. Machine not working
  10. Family makes homemade diya

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  6. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  7. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)
  10. Young lass laments mom's demise from cancer Monday (16 Oct)