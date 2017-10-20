Vuaki villagers rehabilitate eroding coastline

/ Front page / News

A COASTAL rehabilitation program in Vuaki, Nacula in Yasawa is being adopted by villagers to address coastal erosion.

Vuaki villagers have partnered with WWF Pacific to implement the organisation's Pacific American Climate Fund Project of Strengthening Governance and Building Resiliency of Communities.

Vuaki villager Vilikesa Nacaucauceva said the harsh reality that the village had been faced with was the sea level rise had become more frequent.

"Two years ago, the beach was 1 to 1.5 metres further out. Now the sea water has covered that much and is slowly moving in," he said.

The village is one of seven villages in the Nacula district facing similar climate change induced problems.

According to WWF Pacific, the initiative, which is funded by USAID, involves the planting of native trees along 300 metres of the community's coastline.

About 80 tree species of vesi (Instia bijuga), sikeci (aleurites moluccanus), dilo (calophyllum vitiensis) and moli (citrus) were planted along the coastline of Vuaki.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.