City to expand border

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, October 20, 2017

THE Lautoka City Council has been working on extending the city's boundaries as more developments crop up in the urban centre.

Council chief executive officer Jone Nakauvadra said a working group committee had been set up to look into the council's application for a boundary extension.

"We do want to extend the boundary of Lautoka but we are still working on that because it is a long process," he said.

"We have a committee that we are working with to look into that process."

He said the council had welcomed the large number of developments that had started on the outskirts of the city.

