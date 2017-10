/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Praneel Dass distributes Diwali sweets to Asinate Drauyawa and Jo Elvou in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

A BUSINESSMAN from Lautoka spent Diwali handing out sweets to orphans and the homeless while others chose to celebrate the Festival of Lights with loved ones.

Praneel Dass spent the day treating the unfortunate to sugary confectioneries in special gift packets.

Mr Dass said the day was usually spent celebrating with families and friends but not with those who were without loved ones.

