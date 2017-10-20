Vuniwaqa calls for support from men of Natewa

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa dances with her relatives of Natewa at the Saqamoli Day. Picture SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa yesterday opened the Sovatabua (Natewa) Women's Club Saqamoli Day with $5000 at Tukavesi Village.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said in all her years as a government minister, she had always wondered why women from her own district of Natewa hardly asked for assistance.

With this experience, she praised the women of Natewa for being independent and having the attitude of self-reliant to help themselves first before asking for assistance.

But she also thanked them for reaching out to her to be chief guest at their event because teamwork was always necessary.

Speaking in her dialect, Mrs Vuniwaqa asked the men of her district to support their wives and women involved in women's groups. During her trips of visiting villages and communities around the country, Mrs Vuniwaqa said men's support towards such groups was vital.

