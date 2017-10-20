Diwali with a difference for families

/ Front page / News

RESIDENTS of Namara squatter settlement in Labasa found a way to celebrate Diwali yesterday despite the financial struggles they go through.

Rina Lata, a resident of Namara for more than 10 years, said they had managed to save $500 for their Diwali shopping this year.

"Every year is a struggle for most of us who live in this settlement because we don't have descent jobs," she said.

Ms Lata said they could not save enough money for Diwali because they used it again when in need.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.