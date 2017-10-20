Family makes homemade diya

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mahendra Pratap makes home made diya to use at home during Diwali. Picture : LUISA QIOLEVU

THE Pratap family of Salusalu St in Labasa added more spirit and flavour to their Diwali celebrations this year as they helped make homemade diya (traditional lamp).

Mahendra Pratap, the head teacher of Qawa Primary School in Labasa, said his love for clay began when he was young.

"Growing up in Taganikula in Wainikoro, I used to see my parents and other elders produce diya for Diwali from clay," he said.

"I then introduced making diya out of clay to my family and now it's become a family tradition."

Mr Pratap said the clay was brought from Taganikula.

