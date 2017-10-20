Water cuts irk residents

/ Front page / News

INTERMITTENT water supply has affected more than 200 residents of Nukubalavu in Savusavu over the past two weeks.

William Simpson, a concerned resident, said they were in dire need of constant water supply in the area.

"We can't go on like this and we need answers from Water Authority of Fiji on why we are still facing these water cuts," he said.

Mr Simpson said they had raised their concerns with WAF but nothing had been done.

