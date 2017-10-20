Hopes and dreams of family go up in smoke

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Suresh Prasad could not hide his emotion after losing everything he had in the fire on Wednesday afternoon in Nabua . Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE father of a soon to be bride is still trying to come to terms with the fact that his daughter's wedding is now cancelled after a fire destroyed his house and all items saved for the wedding.

Suresh Prasad said his family had been saving for his daughter Nikita Prasad's wedding for several months and bought more than $5000 worth of items to be used on the wedding scheduled for January.

Mr Prasad said his house, which was also rented out to two families, was not spared after a fire started from a neighbour's house.

He said this year was special for his family, as they had been preparing for Diwali and his daughter's wedding.

"I was at home when the fire started, we could not save anything. There was $900 cash with me and I couldn't even retrieve that money, everything gone. The only thing left is the clothes we have on our backs," he said.

