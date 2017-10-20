flotsam AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

THIS week was quite a busy one for many people.

Some workplaces around the country organised morning or afternoon tea or lunch for their staff members.

Beachcomber heard this from a friend, who had lunch provided by his company on Wednesday. All of us lined up for lunch and then returned to our respective offices and corners to eat, he said.

While we ate, we noticed a female colleague digging her fork into the aromatic rice cooked with diced vegetables.

"What are you doing?" One of the workmates asked.

"The palau smells nice, but I can't see any meat. I think they missed the meat in my serve so I'm just digging to see if there is any meat in here," she replied.

Hunting for meat in a vegetarian meal — it is Diwali lunch lewa.