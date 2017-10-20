Sex video goes viral

/ Front page / News

POLICE have warned social media users that they could face criminal charges if they post material without the consent of all parties involved.

This comes after a video of two students from the Western Division engaged in sexual intercourse appeared on social media.

The video which went viral was posted on Wednesday attracting thousands of viewers and commentators.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they had been alerted about the video and were looking into the case.

