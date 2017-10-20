Fiji Time: 5:32 PM on Friday 20 October

Machine not working

Avneel Chand
Friday, October 20, 2017

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services is working to restore the mammogram services at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital's (CWMH) Oncology Unit.

In a statement, the ministry said it was working with the Fiji Pharmaceutical Biomedical Services to repair the machine.

"The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has taken prompt action to restore the mammogram services at CWMH's Oncology Unit," it said.

"As a way forward, the Fiji Pharmaceutical Biomedical Services is trying to secure repair parts to mend the mammogram machine. Work is in progress to liaise with the suppliers to arrange and get the repair parts which are only available abroad."

The issue of the mammogram machine being out of order for more than three months was pointed out by CWMH's head surgeon Dr Josese Turagava at the launch of the Women's Cancer Awareness Month late last month.

"Our microtome machine has been down and I finally emailed the government pharmacist telling them there is no machine that is sectioning, we should even stop doing breast cancer surgery," he had said.

According to Dr Turagava, the lack of the machine made their work more difficult.

