Police to get payout

THERE is good news for about 1000 police special constables as they will receive their much-awaited pay increase next Friday.

In an interview, Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho confirmed the payout would be backdated to the day the 2017/2018 Budget was announced.

"We had to go through the gazetting process and all that," he said.

"But on approval I've told my chief of admin that it is to be run concurrently other than to be waiting for the gazette to come out.

"All the calculations are done while the gazetting process is going on and we are ready to pay out on the 27th."

