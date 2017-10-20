Fiji Time: 5:32 PM on Friday 20 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police to get payout

Aqela Susu
Friday, October 20, 2017

THERE is good news for about 1000 police special constables as they will receive their much-awaited pay increase next Friday.

In an interview, Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho confirmed the payout would be backdated to the day the 2017/2018 Budget was announced.

"We had to go through the gazetting process and all that," he said.

"But on approval I've told my chief of admin that it is to be run concurrently other than to be waiting for the gazette to come out.

"All the calculations are done while the gazetting process is going on and we are ready to pay out on the 27th."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex video goes viral
  2. Police to get payout
  3. 'I accepted death'
  4. Sweets for the homeless
  5. Rainima is first in China
  6. Probe delay
  7. Hopes and dreams of family go up in smoke
  8. No comment from ex-scholars association on sex video
  9. Machine not working
  10. Family makes homemade diya

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  6. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  7. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)
  10. Young lass laments mom's demise from cancer Monday (16 Oct)