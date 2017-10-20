Fiji Time: 5:33 PM on Friday 20 October

Neighbourhood enjoys fun day

Aqela Susu
Friday, October 20, 2017

IN a bid to ensure the safety of their children and address the issue of robberies and drugs in their area, residents of Oneata St in Nabua, Suva have formed a Neighbourhood Watch Community.

Comprising more than 20 families, members of the community gathered at the St Agnes Primary School grounds in Nabua yesterday for a fun day.

The community's spokesperson Jonetani Tonawai said the main objective of the initiative was to provide a safe environment for their children.

"We want to ensure their safety against violence and robberies," he said.

"A lot of things are happening to children these days and through this initiative we will be able to take a more proactive approach to ensure the safety of our children."








