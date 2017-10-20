Probe delay

/ Front page / News

ALMOST one month has lapsed since a report was lodged and police officers are yet to take the statement of an eight-year-old girl who was allegedly raped on an island.

The girl was allegedly raped in May by a 13-year-old boy and when her parents became aware of it on September 20, they lodged a report with police.

But since then, they claim police officers have not visited the island to take the girl's statement.

The delay also resulted in the girl's medical examination by health officials on the island being delayed, as they wanted police officers to be present during the check-up.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho expressed concern yesterday on the delay in investigations.

Speaking to this newspaper from the island yesterday, the girl's mother said the alleged incident happened on May 19 and they came to know about it on September 20 when a five-year-old spoke about the matter with his kindergarten teacher.

She said the medical officer on their island told them that their daughter would be medically examined when police officers were present.

"After waiting for more than three weeks, the medical officer called us and our daughter to the clinic to carry out medical examinations without the police," she said.

"We have been waiting, and waiting, for police to come, but until today (yesterday), nothing has been done. We don't know what to do."

Brig-Gen Qiliho confirmed a report was lodged at the Vanuabalavu Police Station in Lau last month.

