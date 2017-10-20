Fiji Time: 5:32 PM on Friday 20 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Probe delay

Aqela Susu And Mere Naleba
Friday, October 20, 2017

ALMOST one month has lapsed since a report was lodged and police officers are yet to take the statement of an eight-year-old girl who was allegedly raped on an island.

The girl was allegedly raped in May by a 13-year-old boy and when her parents became aware of it on September 20, they lodged a report with police.

But since then, they claim police officers have not visited the island to take the girl's statement.

The delay also resulted in the girl's medical examination by health officials on the island being delayed, as they wanted police officers to be present during the check-up.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho expressed concern yesterday on the delay in investigations.

Speaking to this newspaper from the island yesterday, the girl's mother said the alleged incident happened on May 19 and they came to know about it on September 20 when a five-year-old spoke about the matter with his kindergarten teacher.

She said the medical officer on their island told them that their daughter would be medically examined when police officers were present.

"After waiting for more than three weeks, the medical officer called us and our daughter to the clinic to carry out medical examinations without the police," she said.

"We have been waiting, and waiting, for police to come, but until today (yesterday), nothing has been done. We don't know what to do."

Brig-Gen Qiliho confirmed a report was lodged at the Vanuabalavu Police Station in Lau last month.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61840.5994
JPY 56.315753.3157
GBP 0.37500.3670
EUR 0.41770.4057
NZD 0.71070.6777
AUD 0.63150.6065
USD 0.49690.4799

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Sex video goes viral
  2. Police to get payout
  3. 'I accepted death'
  4. Sweets for the homeless
  5. Rainima is first in China
  6. Probe delay
  7. Hopes and dreams of family go up in smoke
  8. No comment from ex-scholars association on sex video
  9. Machine not working
  10. Family makes homemade diya

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. Miranda turns to sex work to survive Thursday (19 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  6. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  7. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  8. Dreams do come true Thursday (19 Oct)
  9. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)
  10. Young lass laments mom's demise from cancer Monday (16 Oct)