Fiji Time: 8:37 PM on Thursday 19 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Survey views traditional knowledge as mitigating measures for disasters

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, October 19, 2017

Update: 5:07PM TRADITIONAL knowledge can be used to mitigate the damages caused by climate change said museum director Sipiriano Nemani.

Mr Nemani said a survey conducted by the Fiji museum team earlier this year, found that the art of traditional house building could help sustain homes from being severely damaged by Topical 5 cyclones.

"When dispersing to Navala village,  we found out that for traditional bures the houses that still maintained traditional thatching and were bound together using coconut fiber were sustained and not damaged by TC Winston," he said.

"The conclusion was, you cannot use modern and traditional materials together- in this era. You either just use modern architectural styles or traditional architectural."

"So this is incorporating traditional knowledge as mitigating measures for disasters that would happen and this is something we should grasp here and use it as well, given the amount of billions gone to the last disaster that happened, it's something we need to consider to mitigate climate change."

He said the survey was conducted with funding from UNESCO and the World Bank.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 56.252053.2520
GBP 0.37470.3667
EUR 0.42150.4095
NZD 0.69810.6651
AUD 0.63540.6104
USD 0.49790.4809

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Miranda turns to sex work to survive
  2. Dreams do come true
  3. Fiji's Cup bid
  4. Life in prison for taxidriver
  5. Stench of rotting whale unbearable for commuters
  6. Man receives $150k settlement
  7. Wasteland
  8. Sami safe after attack
  9. Return title, FSC told
  10. Rotary club's visit brings relief to fire victims

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  6. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  7. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  8. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)
  10. Young lass laments mom's demise from cancer Monday (16 Oct)