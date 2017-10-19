Survey views traditional knowledge as mitigating measures for disasters

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:07PM TRADITIONAL knowledge can be used to mitigate the damages caused by climate change said museum director Sipiriano Nemani.

Mr Nemani said a survey conducted by the Fiji museum team earlier this year, found that the art of traditional house building could help sustain homes from being severely damaged by Topical 5 cyclones.

"When dispersing to Navala village, we found out that for traditional bures the houses that still maintained traditional thatching and were bound together using coconut fiber were sustained and not damaged by TC Winston," he said.

"The conclusion was, you cannot use modern and traditional materials together- in this era. You either just use modern architectural styles or traditional architectural."

"So this is incorporating traditional knowledge as mitigating measures for disasters that would happen and this is something we should grasp here and use it as well, given the amount of billions gone to the last disaster that happened, it's something we need to consider to mitigate climate change."

He said the survey was conducted with funding from UNESCO and the World Bank.