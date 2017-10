/ Front page / News

Update: 4:17PM THERE are a number of candidates for the captaincy position in the Fiji Airways 7s team said coach Gareth Baber.

"I think to be strong we need to have an individual who leads the group and I also believe that for that to be effective, we need good lieutenants around them and we've got some of those," said Mr Baber.

"We've got some young ones as well, who show good quality leadership."

He said the team captain would be announced in the next two to three weeks.