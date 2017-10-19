USP drafts 2019-2024 strategic plan

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants at the Visioning Workshop at the Holiday Inn, Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:08PM THE University of the South Pacific has proactively drafted their new strategic plan 2019-2024 initiative for the vision, mission, priority areas and key objectives to guide the work of the University over the new two trienniums.

During a workshop at the Holiday Inn in Suva for Senior Management Team (SMT), academics, head of functional areas, directors, regional campus directors, staff and student representative of the University, Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Rajesh Chandra commended the staff of the University for thinking beyond the ordinary and for highlighting what the Pacific was really capable of.

"The discussions and engagements over the two days have been very fruitful and I hope that all this will transform into the vision that we see for the University in 2024," he said.

The drafted Vision, Mission, Core Values, Priority Areas and Key Objectives will be presented to the University Council at its 85th meeting in Nadi from October 24 to 25, 2017.

USP's current Strategic Plan (2013-2018) officially comes to a close in December 2018.