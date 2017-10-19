USP drafts 2019-2024 strategic plan

Update: 4:08PM THE University of the South Pacific has proactively drafted their new strategic plan 2019-2024 initiative for the vision, mission, priority areas and key objectives to guide the work of the University over the new two trienniums.
During a workshop at the Holiday Inn in Suva for Senior Management Team
(SMT), academics, head of functional areas, directors, regional campus
directors, staff and student representative of the University, Vice-Chancellor
and President Professor Rajesh Chandra commended the staff of the
University for thinking beyond the ordinary and for highlighting what the
Pacific was really capable of.
"The discussions and engagements over the two days have been very fruitful
and I hope that all this will transform into the vision that we see for the
University in 2024," he said.
The drafted Vision, Mission, Core Values, Priority Areas and Key
Objectives will be presented to the University Council at its 85th
meeting in Nadi from October 24 to 25, 2017.
USP's current Strategic Plan (2013-2018) officially comes to a close in
December 2018.