Update: 4:06PM FIJI Airways 7s coach Gareth Baber said they would be aiming for a good outing in this year's Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship.

Baber said they would like to kick off their 2017/2018 HSBC World Sevens Series on a winning note.

He said despite winning the Oceania tournament would be important but their main focus would be on the upcoming 2017/2018 HSBC World Sevens Series tournament, the Commonwealth Games and Sevens Rugby World Cup.