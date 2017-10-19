Learning exchange program for parliament staff

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Tongan parliament staff delegation looking through the educational materials at the Civic Education and Media Unit. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:01PM EFFORTS to boost knowledge exchange that would enhance secretariat roles has led to a learning exchange program for staff of the Parliament of Tonga and staff of the Fijian Parliament that is currently been hosted in Suva.

In welcoming the Tongan delegation, secretary-general to Parliament Viniana Namosimalua said it was an honour to host our Tongan counterparts as it would give both, the opportunity to learn from each other and see areas in which they could improve on.

"The set-up of our Parliament has come a long way since we started with the new constitution and we are very grateful to our development partners and donors for supporting us in this journey," said Mrs. Namosimalua.

A statement by the Fijian Parliament said the exchange would cover areas such as information technology, human resource management experiences, management of parliamentary business, effective servicing of standing committees, effective Parliamentary Committees reporting and Fiji's Parliament education and public outreach program.

The four day program will end tomorrow.