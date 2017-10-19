Learning exchange program for parliament staff

Update: 4:01PM EFFORTS to boost knowledge exchange that would enhance secretariat roles has led to a learning exchange program for staff of the Parliament of Tonga and staff of the Fijian Parliament that is currently been hosted in Suva.
In welcoming the
Tongan delegation, secretary-general to Parliament Viniana Namosimalua said it
was an honour to host our Tongan counterparts as it would give both, the
opportunity to learn from each other and see areas in which they could improve
on.
"The set-up of our
Parliament has come a long way since we started with the new constitution and
we are very grateful to our development partners and donors for supporting us
in this journey," said Mrs. Namosimalua.
A statement by the
Fijian Parliament said the exchange would cover areas such as information
technology, human resource management experiences, management of parliamentary
business, effective servicing of standing committees, effective Parliamentary
Committees reporting and Fiji's Parliament education and public outreach
program.
The four day program will end tomorrow.