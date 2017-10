/ Front page / News

Update: 3:58PM MEMBERS of the Oneata Neighbourhood Watch community gathered at the Saint Agnes Primary School today for their inaugural fun day.

Community spokesperson Jonetani Tonawai said the fun day was also an opportune time for their community members to come and know each other and talk about issues of robberies and drugs that were common in their neighbourhood.

Mr Tonawai said the Neighbourhood Watch community was set up to provide a safe environment for their children.