Fiji Time: 8:37 PM on Thursday 19 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Blue Light International conference

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, October 19, 2017

Update: 3:47PM WITH the recent recorded cases of serious crime such as rape, sexual assault and suicide, people need to ask what external factors have influenced the younger generation to shift their behavior towards crime.

This was said by Deputy Police Commissioner Isikeli Sauliga at the opening of the Blue Light International Conference at the Pearl Resort today. 

"Is it because unlike previously, our youth today have more information at their fingertips and are experimenting on things they watch? Or Are parents falling asleep on their job on monitoring and spending quality time with their children to know what they are up to."

"These are a few fundamental questions that we need to ask and find answers to because we are living in a society whereby personal interaction is quickly fading," he said.

"Too often we don't have time to realise that our youths also want to be heard, and giving them a platform such as Blue Light has been a great source of comfort for all those involved."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 56.252053.2520
GBP 0.37470.3667
EUR 0.42150.4095
NZD 0.69810.6651
AUD 0.63540.6104
USD 0.49790.4809

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Miranda turns to sex work to survive
  2. Dreams do come true
  3. Fiji's Cup bid
  4. Life in prison for taxidriver
  5. Stench of rotting whale unbearable for commuters
  6. Man receives $150k settlement
  7. Wasteland
  8. Sami safe after attack
  9. Return title, FSC told
  10. Rotary club's visit brings relief to fire victims

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  6. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  7. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  8. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)
  10. Young lass laments mom's demise from cancer Monday (16 Oct)