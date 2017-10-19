/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants at the Blue Light International Conference at the Pearl South Pacific Resort. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:47PM WITH the recent recorded cases of serious crime such as rape, sexual assault and suicide, people need to ask what external factors have influenced the younger generation to shift their behavior towards crime.

This was said by Deputy Police Commissioner Isikeli Sauliga at the opening of the Blue Light International Conference at the Pearl Resort today.

"Is it because unlike previously, our youth today have more information at their fingertips and are experimenting on things they watch? Or Are parents falling asleep on their job on monitoring and spending quality time with their children to know what they are up to."

"These are a few fundamental questions that we need to ask and find answers to because we are living in a society whereby personal interaction is quickly fading," he said.

"Too often we don't have time to realise that our youths also want to be heard, and giving them a platform such as Blue Light has been a great source of comfort for all those involved."