7s tournaments good preparation platforms

Update: 3:22PM FIJI Airways 7s coach Gareth Baber said the upcoming Silicon Valley 7s, the Central Coast 7s and the Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship would be a good preparation platform for the upcoming sevens season.
The 2017/2018 rugby sevens
season would be including the HSBC World Sevens Series, the Commonwealth Games
and the Sevens Rugby World Cup.
He said the tournaments would
be used in terms of gauging their players and identifying areas they needed to
be working on leading up to the HSBC World Sevens Series, the Commonwealth
Games and Sevens Rugby World Cup in 2018.