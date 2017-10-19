Fiji Time: 8:37 PM on Thursday 19 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

7s tournaments good preparation platforms

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, October 19, 2017

Update: 3:22PM FIJI Airways 7s coach Gareth Baber said the upcoming Silicon Valley 7s, the Central Coast 7s and the Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship would be a good preparation platform for the upcoming sevens season.

The 2017/2018 rugby sevens season would be including the HSBC World Sevens Series, the Commonwealth Games and the Sevens Rugby World Cup.

He said the tournaments would be used in terms of gauging their players and identifying areas they needed to be working on leading up to the HSBC World Sevens Series, the Commonwealth Games and Sevens Rugby World Cup in 2018.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62160.6026
JPY 56.252053.2520
GBP 0.37470.3667
EUR 0.42150.4095
NZD 0.69810.6651
AUD 0.63540.6104
USD 0.49790.4809

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Miranda turns to sex work to survive
  2. Dreams do come true
  3. Fiji's Cup bid
  4. Life in prison for taxidriver
  5. Stench of rotting whale unbearable for commuters
  6. Man receives $150k settlement
  7. Wasteland
  8. Sami safe after attack
  9. Return title, FSC told
  10. Rotary club's visit brings relief to fire victims

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man allegedly hit by bulldozer blade, dead Tuesday (17 Oct)
  2. Final in mind Monday (16 Oct)
  3. 30 officers dismissed from force Friday (13 Oct)
  4. Faith, a true survivor against all odds Tuesday (17 Oct)
  5. $8m drugs seized Friday (13 Oct)
  6. Villagers pass around eTransport card Monday (16 Oct)
  7. Plans for Bati Sunday (15 Oct)
  8. Unsolved mystery of MV Joyita Sunday (15 Oct)
  9. Bati visits Ra villages Tuesday (17 Oct)
  10. Young lass laments mom's demise from cancer Monday (16 Oct)