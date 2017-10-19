7s tournaments good preparation platforms

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:22PM FIJI Airways 7s coach Gareth Baber said the upcoming Silicon Valley 7s, the Central Coast 7s and the Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship would be a good preparation platform for the upcoming sevens season.

The 2017/2018 rugby sevens season would be including the HSBC World Sevens Series, the Commonwealth Games and the Sevens Rugby World Cup.

He said the tournaments would be used in terms of gauging their players and identifying areas they needed to be working on leading up to the HSBC World Sevens Series, the Commonwealth Games and Sevens Rugby World Cup in 2018.