NZ Police increases visibility to arrest road deaths

Update: 3:11PM NEW Zealand Police have advised citizens, particularly motorists, to drive safely this holiday weekend and avoid tragic deaths on our roads.
National Policing Manager Superintendent Steve Greally in a
general Police report today said there had been a high number of deaths and
serious injuries on New Zealand roads this year.
"So far in 2017, 301 people have been killed in 271
crashes," Mr Greally said.
"At the same time in 2016, 255 people had died in 219
crashes.
"This leaves a devastating impact on affected families
and communities."
Mr Grelly said holiday weekends would involve increased
numbers of vehicles traveling on the road during a concentrated period of
time, increasing the collective crash risk.
He said this was why Police would have a visible and
proactive presence on the road during the Labour Day Weekend, using a mixture
of prevention and enforcement activities, focusing on areas of highest demand
and risk.
"The message to all drivers is simple - drive to the
conditions, free from impairment and make sure everyone in the vehicle is
properly restrained.
"By doing this, you will dramatically reduce your
chances of being hurt on the road."
He said part of driving to the conditions meant being
courteous to other drivers on the road.
"It's important that drivers remain patient, courteous and
respectful of others using the roads and don?t take unnecessary risks with
their safety or the safety of others.
"There will be a lower speed threshold in place,
however, Police want to emphasise that the speed limit is just that.
"The speed limit is not a target and should not be exceeded.
"We all know our roads are unique and challenging - the
faster we travel, the greater the risk."
Mr Grelly said Police would continue to use discretion in
ticketing drivers, with a focus on ensuring people are driving to the
conditions.
He said this was supported by an increased safe speed camera
presence in an effort to drive down mean speeds and reduce speed-related
crashes.