NZ Police increases visibility to arrest road deaths

Update: 3:11PM NEW Zealand Police have advised citizens, particularly motorists, to drive safely this holiday weekend and avoid tragic deaths on our roads.

National Policing Manager Superintendent Steve Greally in a general Police report today said there had been a high number of deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads this year.

"So far in 2017, 301 people have been killed in 271 crashes," Mr Greally said.

"At the same time in 2016, 255 people had died in 219 crashes.

"This leaves a devastating impact on affected families and communities."

Mr Grelly said holiday weekends would involve increased numbers of vehicles traveling on the road during a concentrated period of time, increasing the collective crash risk.

He said this was why Police would have a visible and proactive presence on the road during the Labour Day Weekend, using a mixture of prevention and enforcement activities, focusing on areas of highest demand and risk.

"The message to all drivers is simple - drive to the conditions, free from impairment and make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained.

"By doing this, you will dramatically reduce your chances of being hurt on the road."

He said part of driving to the conditions meant being courteous to other drivers on the road.

"It's important that drivers remain patient, courteous and respectful of others using the roads and don?t take unnecessary risks with their safety or the safety of others.

"There will be a lower speed threshold in place, however, Police want to emphasise that the speed limit is just that.

"The speed limit is not a target and should not be exceeded.

"We all know our roads are unique and challenging - the faster we travel, the greater the risk."

Mr Grelly said Police would continue to use discretion in ticketing drivers, with a focus on ensuring people are driving to the conditions.

He said this was supported by an increased safe speed camera presence in an effort to drive down mean speeds and reduce speed-related crashes.