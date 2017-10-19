Fiji Time: 8:37 PM on Thursday 19 October

Baber plan to develop young players through academy program

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, October 19, 2017

Update: 3:03PM DEVELOPING young players through the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) academy program is what coach Gareth Baber plans to do to strengthen the Fiji Airways 7s team in the upcoming tournaments as well as the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Baber said he was looking to develop some young players for a long term who have the skill and potential to represent Fiji.

"It's important that they (young players) get to know what the standards in training and performance are and we'll make use of our academy structures within the FRU and make sure some of those boys progress in those developments as well," he said.

He added there were other potential rugby players that he had seen in the secondary school competition who they were eyeing to join and academy and develop for international rugby competitions.








